The 14th annual “She’s All That” is a workshop for girls specially designed for girls 5th-8th grade with a separate option for parents.

Saturday, April 28, 2018, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

The day includes Keynote, Expo, choice of 3 sessions, lunch, goodie backpack, and raffle.

This 14th annual event is a fun and informative event that is sponsored by non-profit Soroptimist International of San Ramon Valley.

Soroptimist International of San Ramon Valley organization of professional women who create an environment that nurtures personal growth and friendship as we engage in activities that enhance our communities, advance human rights and improve the status and welfare of women and girls.