Thank You For Your Support!

Thank you to everyone who supported

Wayne Coy’s Toys Radiothon

to benefit Sleep Train Foster Kids!

“Thanks to YOU from the bottom of my heart for participating, for sharing and for loving these kids. I couldn’t be prouder or more appreciative of your efforts and I’m looking forward to doing it all over again, even bigger and better next year with your help. Knowing that together we have made this holiday season brighter for so many children right here, in our hometown is such a great feeling. Your hard work does come with that special reward.” – Hometown Morning’s Wayne Coy

Special thanks to: