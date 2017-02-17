Teen Job and Career Fair

By Barbara Hoover
Feb 17, 1:37 PM

Saturday, March 4, 2017 | 12:00pm – 4:00pm
Location: Alcosta Senior & Community Ctr

Description

Don’t miss your chance to get career information for a summer job! This FREE event provides a wide range of topics for potential teen employees. Meet with employers, explore career options, identify personal strengths, attend practice interview sessions, learn resume writing, take a skills analysis, and much more. For more information call 925-973-3200.

Location Details
Alcosta Senior & Community Ctr

9300 Alcosta Blvd
San Ramon CA 94583 US

