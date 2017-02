February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month! So come to the Teen Healing Summit, a free event that will include games, mural art workshops, slam poetry workshops and performances, PLUS food and music! Grab your friends and come find out more about how to prevent teen dating violence through healthy relationships. Interested? Call A Safe Place at 510-986-8600 or just show up on February 25 at 1 pm at Defremery Park.

Defremery Park

1651 Adeline St.

Oakland, CA