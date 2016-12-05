Supporting the Oakland Fire Victims

Our thoughts and prayers are with those effected by the fire that erupted at a two-story warehouse during an electronic dance concert Friday night in Oakland.

To find out how you can help support the victims and their families, click on the links below:

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau has established a Family Assistance Center with the American Red Cross at 2425 East 12th Street in Oakland. If you are trying to locate a loved one, you may go to the center or call 510-382-3000 for information. Grief counselors and other resources will be available on site.