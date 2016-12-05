Supporting the Oakland Fire Victims

Our thoughts and prayers are with those effected by the fire that erupted at a two-story warehouse during an electronic dance concert Friday night in Oakland.
To find out how you can help support the victims and their families, click on the links below:
The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau has established a Family Assistance Center with the American Red Cross at 2425 East 12th Street in Oakland. If you are trying to locate a loved one, you may go to the center or call 510-382-3000 for information. Grief counselors and other resources will be available on site.
Facebook’s Safety Check has also been enabled to help friends and family members find out if people in the area are safe.
