Stuff a Bus Success!

On Saturday I had the pleasure of being on site for LAVTA Stuff a Bus. Every year LAVTA gives back to the Tri Valley with a food drive. This year the beneficiaries were Tri Valley Haven and Open Heart Kitchen.

The event was from 10am to 4pm at Lucky on Las Positas in Pleasanton. A very special shout out to Alameda County District 1 Supervisor Scott Haggerty. He donated 4 shopping carts! (pictured above)

We collected a total of 2,400 pounds of donations and another $455 in Lucky gift cards & Cash Donations.

The folks from Tri-Valley Haven and Open Heart Kitchen were absolutely thrilled. Thanks to you, families in need will get all they need for a proper holiday meals.

Thanks again to all of you who stopped by and made a donation!