St Joan of Arc Rummage Sale

Saturday, May 13th from 9-1pm
St. Joan of Arc Parish
2601 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon, CA
The St. Joan of Arc community is preparing for the inaugural “Second Chance Treasures” Rummage Sale on May 13th from 9am to 1pm. Proceeds will go to St. Joan and other local charities. We need assistance from the community in multiple ways including:
Gently Used Clothing
- Household Goods
- Kitchen Items Sporting
- Goods Gently
- Used Clothing
- Toys & Games
Time, Talent and Sponsors Needed
- Individuals with storage facility or truck to assist with pickups
- Volunteers for pre-event drop off days
- Donated items sorting and selling experts
- Set-up, clean-up and tear down support
- Sponsors to promote a local business with naming rights on various donation areas
- Security
- Volunteers to help sell food
- Carts to help move heavier items
- Hands to assist with parking and pickup zones
As a parish community, this is our chance to help others by providing a second chance for many of these items. Remember “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” — Winston S. Churchill
More details will be available on the Knights of Columbus website www.kofc9206.org.