St Joan of Arc Rummage Sale

Saturday, May 13th from 9-1pm

St. Joan of Arc Parish

2601 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon, CA

The St. Joan of Arc community is preparing for the inaugural “Second Chance Treasures” Rummage Sale on May 13th from 9am to 1pm. Proceeds will go to St. Joan and other local charities. We need assistance from the community in multiple ways including:

Gently Used Clothing

Household Goods

Kitchen Items Sporting

Goods Gently

Used Clothing

Toys & Games

Time, Talent and Sponsors Needed

Individuals with storage facility or truck to assist with pickups

Volunteers for pre-event drop off days

Donated items sorting and selling experts

Set-up, clean-up and tear down support

Sponsors to promote a local business with naming rights on various donation areas

Security

Volunteers to help sell food

Carts to help move heavier items

Hands to assist with parking and pickup zones

As a parish community, this is our chance to help others by providing a second chance for many of these items. Remember “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” — Winston S. Churchill

More details will be available on the Knights of Columbus website www.kofc9206.org.