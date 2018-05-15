‘Spring Rep’ Celebrates the Beauty of Dance Across the Globe

Valley Dance Theatre celebrates the beauty of dance around the world with its annual repertoire production, Spring Rep. Performances will take place on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bankhead Theater located at 2400 First Street in Livermore. Musical accompaniment will be provided by the Pleasanton Community Concert Band.

This year’s Spring Rep showcases classical and contemporary dance styles from cultures from across the globe, including classical ballet scenes of Don Quixote’s Spain and a jazzy American Red White and Blue. Along the journey, audiences will also experience the sleek tango of Argentina, an Irish fling, Mexican Folklorico, African rhythms, the stylized dances of Asia, and more.

Guest performers from Grupo Folklórico Tlapalli will join Valley Dance Theatre dancers in a traditional Mexican Folklorico production. The troupe, founded in Hayward, Calif. in 1996, strives to share understanding of Mexican tradition and culture through dance.

Tickets to Spring Rep are $30 for adults and $14 for students 17 years and younger with a 10 percent discount offered for groups of 10 or more. Tickets may be purchased online at www.bankheadtheater.org; by phone at 925-373-6800 or in person at the theater box office, 2400 First Street, Livermore. Box office hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 12 noon-6:00 p.m. and for two hours prior to show time.

Valley Dance Theatre is offering a number of free tickets to each performance of Spring Rep to Livermore’s Title One school children and their families. Information and ticketing arrangements are available only through the individual schools offices.