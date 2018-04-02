Spring Fashion Show & Tea

Welcome the spring season with an afternoon of fashion, food, and fun for all ages. Fabulous door prizes, prizes for the Best Hat, and opportunity drawings will be included. Registration deadline is Thursday, April 6, space pending. All registration must be done in-person at the Alcosta Senior and Community Center. Proceeds benefit the San Ramon Senior Foundation which supports senior programs and Meals on Wheels in San Ramon. All ages are welcome!

Saturday, April 14, 2018 2:00 – 4:00pm

San Ramon Community Center at Central Park

All Ages $25 per person/$30 after April 6