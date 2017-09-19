It Sounded Like A Good Idea…

I have come to the conclusion that I should put more thought into something before acting on it. A few weeks back my wife decided that we needed to change out our back patio. It was about 600 square feet of concrete. She said, “let’s do it ourselves – we will enjoy it more when it is done”.

So instead of renting a jack hammer, which would have broken up the cement in no time at all, I brilliantly decided to break it up by hand. Yep – just me, a sledge hammer and a crow bar. I am so glad that I put my 5 days a week in at Club Sport because I am sure my body would have turned into one giant cramp had I not been working out on a regular basis.

Now it was time to remove a bunch of dirt to make room for base rock, sand and pavers. Yep – shovel and wheel barrow. I have always had huge respect for those who do manual labor and that respect has grown immensely.

And, of course, we have no solid plan so after getting all the cement out, it was decided that the brick retaining wall needed to go. And maybe we should take out some of these plants and make more patio area.

Oh – let’s look at the calendar – it’s September which means we are not that far away from the rainy season. The pressure is on, otherwise we will have a good size mud wrestling pit. Huh, maybe that’s not such a bad idea…