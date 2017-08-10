Solar Eclipse 2017

On Aug. 21, 2017, people across the United States will see the sun disappear behind the moon, turning daylight into twilight, causing the temperature to drop rapidly and revealing massive streamers of light streaking through the sky around the silhouette of the moon.

The so-called Great American Total Solar Eclipse will darken skies all the way from Oregon to South Carolina, along a stretch of land about 70 miles wide. People who descend upon this “path of totality” for the big event are in for an unforgettable experience.

Watch the live stream on August 21st by clicking HERE.

Below you’ll find some additional links to information, etc.

Click here to type in your city to find out how much you will see and when! According to this, our hometowns will be able to see around 75%.

Check out this interactive map of the solar eclipse’s trajectory… CLICK HERE

Some eclipse glasses that are being sold will not properly protect your eyes. Check out this article from NASA to make sure you get a certified pair so you can fully enjoy the Solar Eclipse.

CLICK HERE for the who, what, when, where, why and how of the upcoming eclipse!

And if you’re looking for additional answers about the upcoming eclipse… look no further and CLICK HERE to get answers from the experts.