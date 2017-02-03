The Event is SHE’S ALL THAT CONFERENCE for MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS. For 5th – 8th grade girls. Feb 11 from 9AM to 3PM at Cal High in San Ramon. Girls participate in 3 Interactive workshops on wide variety of fun topics related to personal decision-making, getting along in middle school, cyber safety, straight scoop on boys, getting along with your parents and more! Register at www.soroptimist-sr.org. or phone 925-355-2442.
workshops for girls includes:
Yoga
Straight Scoop on Boys
Get Your Parents Off Your Back
(and On Your Side)
Dance Party
Self Defense
Cyber Safe and Sane Online
Discover the Writer Inside You
#dramamama
Don’t be Stressed Out
Hoop Dance
Improv…and more!
