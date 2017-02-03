The Event is SHE’S ALL THAT CONFERENCE for MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS. For 5th – 8th grade girls. Feb 11 from 9AM to 3PM at Cal High in San Ramon. Girls participate in 3 Interactive workshops on wide variety of fun topics related to personal decision-making, getting along in middle school, cyber safety, straight scoop on boys, getting along with your parents and more! Register at www.soroptimist-sr.org. or phone 925-355-2442.

workshops for girls includes:

Yoga

Straight Scoop on Boys

Get Your Parents Off Your Back

(and On Your Side)

Dance Party

Self Defense

Cyber Safe and Sane Online

Discover the Writer Inside You

#dramamama

Don’t be Stressed Out

Hoop Dance

Improv…and more!