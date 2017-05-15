We have moved!

The Shepherd’s Gate New Life Thrift Store has a new location: 4014 East Avenue, Livermore, CA 94550. Please see bottom of page for store and donations hours as well as a map of our new location.

Good Deals. Great Atmosphere. Awesome Cause.

Next time you’re on the hunt for bargains for your family, make a stop at the Shepherd’s Gate New Life Thrift Store — not only are you finding affordable clothing and household items, but you’re also helping support homeless and abused women and children on their road to a new life! The Thrift Store not only raises funds to support our life-changing programs, but it also provides job training for women who are trying to get back on their feet.

Like Shepherd’s Gate Thrift Store for the most current deals!

Donations

We so appreciate your donations of gently used clothing or household items. Please view our donation guidelines for more information.

Sales

On top of our great deals, there are lots of sales at our Shepherd’s Gate New Life Thrift Store. To view the upcoming sale dates, please see our calendar.

Shepherd’s Gate New Life Thrift Store

4014 East Avenue, Livermore, CA 94550

Store: (925) 606.1924

Donations: (925) 606.1290

Store Hours:

Monday – Friday 9am – 7pm Saturday 9am – 5pm

Donation Hours:

Monday – Friday 9:30am – 5pm

Saturday: 8am- 2:30pm