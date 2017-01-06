Severe Weather – Sandbag Locations

Severe weather is expected in our hometowns over the next few days. Here are some locations for sandbags:

Castro Valley — DO IT YOURSELF, 4-BAG MAXIMUM 20336 SAN MIGUEL AVE; 19780 CULL CANYON ROAD

Dublin — 4825 GLEASON DRIVE, DUBLIN

Hayward — Do it yourself, 4-bag maximum. 951 Turner Court

Oakland — Maximum 10 bags. Be prepared to fill your own. Municipal Service Center, 7101 Edgewater Drive, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Drainage Services Facility, 5921 Shepherd Canyon, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 510-615-5566.

Pleasanton — City of Pleasanton Service Center, 3333 Busch Road in Pleasanton. Residents only. Do it yourself. 925-931-5500