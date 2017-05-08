Senior & Community Live Well Resource Fair

Saturday, May 13th from 8:30-12:30pm

Alcosta Senior Center and Community Center

9300 Alcosta Blvd., San Ramon, CA

Mark your calendar and Celebrate Older Americans Month at the annual Live Well Resource Fair and Breakfast for seniors, families, caregivers and friends.

The day will begin with a free pancake breakfast hosted by the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District. The day will feature vendors distributing valuable information on health, exercise, travel, finance, healthcare, housing, safety, transportation and more!

In addition, there will be fitness demos and a special presentation on financial elder abuse and fraud. Door prizes will be given away throughout the day. Must be present to win.

This program is provided by the City of San Ramon – Parks and Community Services Department. For more information about this event please call (925) 973-3250, email parks@sanramon.ca.gov or visit www.SanRamon.ca.gov/parks.

All ages FREE