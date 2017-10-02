San Ramon’s Culture in the Community Celebration

Get ready to enjoy food, fashion, and vibrant cultural music and performances at San Ramon’s first-ever Culture in the Community event, Sunday, October 15th, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

“We will have more than 20 different countries represented with cultural booths, music, and performances, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate San Ramon as a diverse community,” said Vanessa Berastain, event organizer. “We invite the entire community to join us and show their cultural pride.”

Highlights of the free event include:

Multicultural performances

Cultural booths

Children’s activities

Passports and prizes

Chalk Art competition

Cricket demonstration

Multicultural fashion

Food trucks

Attendees are encouraged to wear multicultural attire.

Admission and parking are free. Food available for purchase.

The celebration is just one of many events and activities planned as part of the yearlong 2017 celebration of San Ramon 150 in recognition of 150 years of community in the once village and now City of San Ramon. Other events/programs still planned to include: