San Ramon Valley Education Foundation Run for Education

The Run for Education, formerly “Primo’s Run,” has been a tradition in the San Ramon Valley for 34 years. Our 10K, 5K, 5K Fun Walk and Mini Run are the primary fund-raising activities for the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports and promotes education in our community in partnership with the San Ramon Valley Unified School District. Together with our 34 affiliates, we raise more than 7 million dollars a year to support our underfunded schools.

New for 2017

10K Race

All 10K Runners receive a finishers medal

First 500 registered runners will receive a high-quality SRVEF Beanie

First 500 registered runners receive a Run for Education tech shirt rather than a cotton shirt

10K Race is USA Track & Field Certified

5K Timed Race

All 5K Runners receive a Run for Education long sleeve cotton shirt

First 1000 registered youth (under 18) runners will receive a finishers medal

5K Timed Race is now USA Track & Field Certified

Iron Horse Middle School in San Ramon

