San Ramon Holiday Boutique

San Ramon Senior Center Foundation 2017
Holiday Boutique
Saturday, November 4th 9:00 am—3:00 pm
Alcosta Senior & Community Center
Shop early for holiday gifts and décor. The event will present local crafters, including the Foundation Senior Boutique.
The perfect event to purchase that special gift for a loved one, so gets your holiday shopping done early!
Invite your neighbors, family, and friends!
Proceeds support Meals on Wheels in San Ramon
For further information contact May Chung at 925-587-5171 or Cam Reed at camreed@comcast.net