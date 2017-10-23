San Ramon Holiday Boutique

San Ramon Senior Center Foundation 2017

Holiday Boutique

Saturday, November 4th 9:00 am—3:00 pm

Alcosta Senior & Community Center

Shop early for holiday gifts and décor. The event will present local crafters, including the Foundation Senior Boutique.

The perfect event to purchase that special gift for a loved one, so gets your holiday shopping done early!

Invite your neighbors, family, and friends!

Proceeds support Meals on Wheels in San Ramon

For further information contact May Chung at 925-587-5171 or Cam Reed at camreed@comcast.net