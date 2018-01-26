All Saints School Musical Theater Company Crab Feed

All Saints Catholic School is hosting the 1st annual Crab Feed! The Theater Company will be sponsoring the Crab Feed this year on February 10th from 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm.

Mark your calendars to join us for tons of fun, pasta, salad and bread, and all you can eat crab. Door prizes, raffles, Silent Auction, and dancing will also be on the evening lineup. Group parties accepted. Childcare available (this is a 21 and over event), $5/hour/child

Purchase tickets online this is sure to be a sold out event!

&All proceeds benefit the All Saints School Musical Theater Company and this year’s production of Bye Bye Birdie.

5:00 PM – Registration and No Host Cocktail Hour

5:45 PM – Pasta, Salad & Bread

6:00 PM – Door Prizes

6:45 PM – Crab Feed Dinner

7:30 PM – Raffles and Silent Auction

9:00 PM – Dancing

This event is exclusively for guests aged 21 and over.

Daycare will be available during the event for $5/hour/child.

Wine may be brought in with a corkage fee of $10.00 per bottle.