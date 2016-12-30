Rolling Hills Crab Feed

Join us on January 2​7th @ 6:30pm at the

​Veterans Hall Memorial Building in Downtown Danville

for our 201​7 Crab Feed.

All netted proceeds will be used to help our High-school Ministries on their Spring Mexico Missions Trip.

$50/Ticket= Entry & Food

$500/Table (8 persons)= Entry/Food, Sponsored Table with reserved seating,

2 bottles of wine on table, 8 commemorative wine glasses, 8 raffle tickets.

Also, Many Auctions (Silent/Live & Raffles) going on throughout the evening.

Tickets Sold Online:

www.rollhill.org/crabfeed