Rolling Hills Crab Feed

Join us on January 27th @ 6:30pm at the
Veterans Hall Memorial Building in Downtown Danville
for our 2017 Crab Feed.
All netted proceeds will be used to help our High-school Ministries on their Spring Mexico Missions Trip.
$50/Ticket= Entry & Food
$500/Table (8 persons)= Entry/Food, Sponsored Table with reserved seating,
2 bottles of wine on table, 8 commemorative wine glasses, 8 raffle tickets.
Also, Many Auctions (Silent/Live & Raffles) going on throughout the evening.
Tickets Sold Online:
