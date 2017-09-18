Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Jr

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach that rolls into the ocean and launches a journey of enormous proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks, and plenty of disagreements along the way. The show features songs written by the Oscar®, Golden Globe®, and Tony Award® winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul