Students can practice reading one-on-one with an adult Reading Coach. Coaches offer guidance and encouragement while listening or reading with a student.

The program is for students of all ages from beginning level to advanced level readers. The Summer Reading Bridge helps students to “bridge” between school years and both maintain and improve reading skills.

When: Monday, July 10, 2017

Time: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Where: Rincon Library, 725 Rincon Avenue, Livermore, CA, 94551

Event Type: Library, Children’s

Contact: (925) 373-5540