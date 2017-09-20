“Rick Rolled”
By Wayne Coy
|
Sep 20, 2017 @ 8:30 AM

I grew up in East Oakland. 74th & MacArthur. A short ride on the #57 Bus to Hegenberger Road and the Oakland Coliseum. I was smitten with the Oakland Athletics early on. Went to my first game in 1969, just a year after their arrival in the East Bay from Kansas City. It is a love affair that has endured, through good times (4 World Series wins) and bad (54-108 in 1979.) I am a lifetime Oakland A’s fan and I always will be.

Many greats have worn the green & gold uniform with white cleats. Hall Of Famers including Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers, Catfish Hunter, Manager Dick Williams, Reggie Jackson and a hometown kid who is without a doubt, the single greatest that I have ever seen play the game, Rickey Henderson.

Besides his on field conquests, Rickey has a reputation for being a fun guy to talk to. Seemingly speaking his own language, calling things as he sees them or as he puts it, “I’m just Rickey being Rickey.”

In 1989 I had the opportunity to interview Henderson on the field during batting practice in Minneapolis. A memorable exchange, to say the least.  I seriously couldn’t make this up. Here’s the actual transcript of my chat with him:

ME: How do you want to be remembered when you retire?

RH: Basically, that I knew how to shake up the game. Greatest leadoff, stealin’ bases, helping my team

ME: Which felt better, being drafted and making your debut in Oakland OR being traded back?

RH: Definitely breakin’ in. Exciting for me and my family to begin playin’ baseball in Oakland.

ME: Which one of your current teammates is the craziest?

RH: Well, based upon the fact that he likes to dance in the clubhouse, I’d say probably (PAUSE) Sorry man, I gotta take a s#&@!

ME: Uh….ok. Thanks Rickey! (said as he dashed off to the locker room leaving me alone, bewildered, with my tape recorder and microphone.)

So yeah, that happened. Gotta love Rickey!

Wayne Coy

Related Content

New Driver Alert! Stay Off The Roads!
For the birds!!
History made on Hometown Mornings!
Is Your Dog Really Happy?
Fluffy Furry Friday
Internal Conflict Giants or Cubs?
Comments