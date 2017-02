Come out and help support Sandra J. Wing Foundation and attend the “Ragin Cajun” goes to Trindad. Enjoy dinner, music, dancing, Live & Silent Auction and more!

Friday, March 10t, 6:30pm-11pm

Location:

Ruby Hill Winery

410 Vineyard Ave., Pleasanton, CA

Tickets are on sale at http://www.healingtherapiesfoundation.org/ or call 925-249-6771