Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy…it’s Halloween time again!!! My second-favorite season of the year!

Can you tell 😉 OK, I never grew up, GET OVER IT!

And that means it’s Pumpkin Maze time again!!! Dell’Osso Family Farm has been bringing us the Halloween fun for 21 years! It’s in Lathrop, which is just outside of Tracy right off I-5. SO worth the drive.

The corn maze is crazy fun. Want to blast a pumpkin into oblivion? Try the Pumpkin Blasters!! It’s endless Halloween fun there. Check it out! www.pumpkinmaze.com

–Mark Davis