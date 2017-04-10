The 5th annual Pleasanton Run for Education takes place Sunday, April 23, 2017. All races begin and end at the Alameda County Fairgrounds and this year’s event is shaping up to be better than ever.

Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation (PPIE) is joining up with Veeva Systems and ClubSport Pleasanton to host the fifth annual Pleasanton Run for Education.

PPIE will receive 100% of the proceeds raised from this event!

Participants can stroll, walk or run the 5K or 10K – or add them together for a 15K. These are all great training distances, whether you’re ramping up for your first foot race or training for a marathon. The Kids’ Challenge course is a 1/4 mile long and takes place within the gates of the fairgrounds during our Family Fitness Expo.

Contact email: questions@ppierun.com

Contact phone: 925-846-5620