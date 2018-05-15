Pleasanton Memorial Day Ceremony

Celebrate Memorial Day on Monday, May 28, 2018, at the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd Pleasanton, CA

The program will begin at 10:30 am with the playing of the patriotic music by the Pleasanton Community Band.

Presenting the colors will commence at 11:00 am under the command of Bill Danko (U.S. Navy) Commander, Pleasanton American Legion Post 237.

The colors will be posted and a welcome address will be given by Commander David Caldwell (U.SM.C.) Pleasanton VFW Post 6298.

Mayor Jerry Thorne and US Army Colonel will address Memorial Day and what it means to Americans and the city of Pleasanton.

Our keynote speaker is Fire Chief Shawn Sullivan of Fort Hunter Liggett/Camp Parks.

We are honored to salute our first responders this year with the presence of Fire Chief Shawn Sullivan. Chief Sullivan currently serves as Fire Chief of both Fort Hunter Liggett and our own

Tri-Valley Federal Training reservation at Camp Parks, Dublin California.