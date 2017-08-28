Join us on Monday, September 25, 2017 at the exclusive Claremont Country Club in Oakland to support essential programs and services at Alameda Health System at our annual golf classic, Play Fore Caring.

From shootouts and hole-in-one contest to complimentary refreshments on course, the highly anticipated tournament attracts Alameda Health System executives, business leaders, and healthcare professionals alike. Sponsors should sign up early as the event typically sells out weeks in advance.

Claremont Country Club is one of the pre-eminent private clubs in the Bay Area and features an 18-hole course designed by noted course architect Alister MacKenzie. Golfers will enjoy a fun and challenging day on the green while supporting our safety-net health system.

100% of proceeds help advance Alameda Health System’s mission of Caring, Healing, Teaching, Serving All by supporting initiatives that eliminate health disparities and increase access to care.

Become a sponsor or register to play today!

Sponsorship, underwriting, and advertising opportunities are outlined in the sponsorship packet. For additional information regarding the Play Fore Caring Golf Classic, please contact Diana Johnston, Events & Marketing Manager at (510) 271-2509 or djohnston@alamedahealthsystem.org.