“Bras for the Cause”
“PEARLS OF HOPE” Breast Cancer Walk
NEW DATE: Saturday, April 29, 2017
5pm Registration Opens * 7pm Walk Start
Downtown Pleasanton, CA (See map)
The pearl was chosen as the symbol for our 12th Year walk. It typifies hidden beauty & strength from within, which are part of the make up of many of those involved in our quest to end breast cancer. Our upcoming walk is dedicated to those that have lost the fight to breast cancer, are going through the fight of breast cancer, and those supporting them — they are all “Pearls of Hope.”