Parent and Child Yoga at the Civic Center Library Livermore

The popular program Parent and Child Yoga Time continues all summer at the Livermore Public Library. The class will take place at 10:15 am at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave, and meet every second and fourth Friday of the month through August 25, 2017. Explore yoga with your children through movement, songs, partner poses, games, and quiet moments. Come and move together as a family!

A waiver is required for all who participate, legal guardians and children, and this waiver will cover the full set of summer 2017 classes. Registration for each class will open one week before the next class begins, with a maximum of 36 spaces. Adults must be accompanied by a child in the Parent and Child Yoga class. Yoga mats will be provided.

For additional information and to register for a yoga session, please contact the library’s youth room desk at (925) 373-5504.

When: Friday, July 28, 2017

Time: 10:15 AM

Where: Civic Center Library, 1188 South Livermore Avenue, Livermore, CA, 94550

Event Type: Library, Children’s

Contact: (925) 373-5504

More Info: Waiver