Open Heart Kitchen serves prepared, nutritious meals free of charge to the hungry people of Tri-Valley area.

Open Heart Kitchen is the largest hot meal program of its kind in the Tri­-Valley Area of Northern California. We feed the hungry every weekday at multiple locations in Pleasanton, Livermore and Dublin, California. There is no qualifying process and meals may be eaten at our multiple serving sites or taken to go.

Founded in 1995 as an interfaith effort, Open Heart Kitchen serves more than 281,000 meals annually. In 2015 we surpassed that record and served over 350,000 meals.

Our guests come from all walks of life: We’re here to help our neighbors in need during challenging times. Open Heart Kitchen serves as their safety net.

We work in cooperation with more than a dozen local food pantries and various Tri-­Valley non-­profits whose missions promote nutrition and hunger relief.

