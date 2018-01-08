Open Heart Kitchen looking for volunteers

All volunteers must first register and be approved through our on­line process before you can volunteer. You will NOT be able to access the volunteer sign up page until your registration has been approved by the Volunteer Coordinator which can take up to 2 business days. You will receive an email indicating whether your registration has been approved. Once approved you will receive instructions to create a log in and can then start scheduling volunteer shifts at the various Open Heart Kitchen locations. The process is all on­line and there’s no need to call to schedule a shift unless you wish to schedule a group volunteer activity or there’s a need to cancel a shift within 12 hours of the scheduled activity.

Once your volunteer application is approved and you’ve created a log in, you can go to “Manage My Account” (under Volunteer) to sign up for volunteer shifts at our various locations.

Open Heart Kitchen is an approved non­profit community organization for required High School and Court required volunteer hours.

All new volunteers must review the two videos below before their first volunteer shift.

Washing Hands

Food Safety

Age Restrictions

Some of our activities have age restrictions and are noted.

All volunteers must be at least 10 years old. Volunteers between 10 and 13 years old must have a parent or guardian, volunteer during the same shift with them. The parent or guardian must also be a registered volunteer.

Volunteers who are at least 14 can volunteer on their own with out a parent or guardian.