Oakland Ballet East Bay DANCES 2017

Oakland Ballet Company is excited to present the 3rd annual East Bay DANCES – an afternoon celebrating the very best of dance in the East Bay. Featuring performances by Oakland Ballet, Ah-Lan Dance, AXIS Dance Company, Ballet Folklórico México Danza, Jubilee American Dance Theatre, The Milissa Payne Project, Savage Jazz Dance Company, Shabnam Dance Theatre, and Van der Zwaan Dance Studio!
Sunday, June 4
4:00 pm
Odell Johnson Performing Arts Center Theater
Laney College
900 Fallon Street, Oakland
Tickets:
Adult General Admission: $25
Senior General Admission: $20
Child and Student General Admission: $15
Ah-Lan Dance
Ah-Lan Dance is based in El Cerrito and was founded in 2006 by Ah-Lan, a native of Hangzhou, China and a classically trained Chinese dancer. Ah-Lan Dance offers classes for students of all ages in traditional Chinese dance, ballet, modern dance and Chinese acrobatics in a program emphasizing mutually reinforcing skills development and the cultivation of individual artistic expression in traditional and contemporary modes. Ah-Lan Dance also offers dance-based fitness activities including Zumba and Chinese dance for exercise. A goal of the group is to engage with the local community through performance to share the beauty, artistry, and diverse traditions of Chinese dance. Ah-Lan Dance performs frequently around the Bay Area for community events such as Chinese New Year, the Albany Arts and Green Festivals, the Solano Stroll and more.