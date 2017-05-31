Oakland Ballet East Bay DANCES 2017

Ah-Lan Dance is based in El Cerrito and was founded in 2006 by Ah-Lan, a native of Hangzhou, China and a classically trained Chinese dancer. Ah-Lan Dance offers classes for students of all ages in traditional Chinese dance, ballet, modern dance and Chinese acrobatics in a program emphasizing mutually reinforcing skills development and the cultivation of individual artistic expression in traditional and contemporary modes. Ah-Lan Dance also offers dance-based fitness activities including Zumba and Chinese dance for exercise. A goal of the group is to engage with the local community through performance to share the beauty, artistry, and diverse traditions of Chinese dance. Ah-Lan Dance performs frequently around the Bay Area for community events such as Chinese New Year, the Albany Arts and Green Festivals, the Solano Stroll and more.