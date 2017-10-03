Noah Mac welcome to Team Blake!

Last night our Hometown talent from Dublin faced the Blind Auditions on Season 13 of The Voice on NBC and he ROCKED it! Noah Mac got Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton to turn their chairs. Then got hit on by Miley Cyrus the moment she saw him.

As I watched I had goose bumps and couldn’t believe it took so long for a Coach to press their button, I mean come on! I quickly forgave them once Jennifer explained that she was so into his performance that she was just enjoying the ride.

I am so excited to see Noah’s journey. Best of luck.