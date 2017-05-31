Every Member Tuesday beginning June 13 at 11 a.m. come to Lindsay’s outdoor classroom and experience Nature Play! A great way to explore the wonders of nature outside with your little one, this nature-themed playgroup provides an opportunity for our member families to play outside and discover the sights, sounds, and sensations all around them.Lindsay instructors will model ways the natural environment can be used as a means of learning and play.

All ages are welcome, but it is designed for 2-5 year-olds. Please note that we will be outside, wear appropriate shoes, clothing, and sunscreen. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

No registration required and free for members!