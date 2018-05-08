National Teacher Appreciation Day Deals!

Today is National Teacher Appreciation Day and if you are a teacher, you can get some great deals today. Here’s a list:
- Alamo Car Rental: Get a $25 car rental discount if you are a member of the American Federation of Teachers.
- Apple Store for Education: Get discounted rates on Mac, Ipad, and other Apple accessories.
- AT&T: Get discounts on monthly phone service plans through AT&T’s Signature Discount Program.
- Academic Superstore: Teachers get year-round discounts on school supplies.
- Ann Taylor LOFT: Teachers get 15 percent off all full-priced items.
- Bally’s Atlantic City and Las Vegas: U.S. educators get 10 percent off their stay, plus other promotions and deals.
- Banana Republic: Get 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases.
- Barnes & Noble: Get 20 percent off the publisher’s price for books purchased for classroom use, and 25 percent off the publisher’s price for certain “Educator Appreciation” days.
- Budget Truck Rental: U.S. teachers get 20 percent off truck rental discount on local moves and 15 percent off on one-way moves, using the code “TEACH.”
- Caesar’s Palace: Get 10 percent off their booking in addition to other special offers from Caesar’s Palace.
- Champion: Current and retired educators get a 10 percent discount on purchases.
- Chick-fil-A: Teachers, educators and administrators can get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants. Teacher ID required.
- Chipotle: BOGO on burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on Teachers’ Day from 3 p.m. to close.
- Container Store: Get discounts through the “Organized Teacher” discount program.
- CoolFrames.com: Get an extra 5 percent off on all online orders. Get $20 off purchases over $200. Verification through ID.me. is required.
- Costco Wholesale: U.S. teachers get more than $60 in savings if they sign up for a new membership.
- Crayola Experience: U.S. educators get in free and their families get 25 percent off general admission rates until May 31.
- Dell: Get various discounts on computers and software.
- Enclave Hotel and Suites: Get the 25 percent educator discount.
- Flamingo: Flamingo offers a 10 percent discount on room rates plus other special discounts to U.S. teachers.
- Hanes: Get a 10 percent discount on purchases.
- Harrah’s Resort: Harrah’s Resort offers a 10 percent discount to U.S. educators.
- Hewlett Packard: HP Academy offers a 20 percent discount to U.S. teachers. You can also get free shipping.
- Hobby Lobby: Get a 10 percent discount on in-store purchases. Must use a check or bank card provided by the school.
- Home Depot: Home Depot offers a tax-free exemption on classroom purchases made at Home Depot. Public school teachers must apply for the exemption.
- Intuit Quickbooks: Intuit offers free online materials through the Intuit “Education Program.”
- JoAnn Fabric: Get a 15 percent discount both in-store and online.
- J.Crew: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases.
- JustMySize: Get a 10 percent discount on purchases.
- K12 School Supplies: Get 30-80 percent discounts on closeout and clearance school supplies.
- Karen Kane: U.S. teachers get a 20 percent discount on online purchases.
- Kennedy Space Center: Full-time Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands teachers can get free access to Kennedy Space Center’s Educator Resource Center with an Educator Study Pass.
- Lake Buena Vista Resort Village & Spa: Teachers can get exclusive vacation packages.
- Lenovo: Get a 10 percent discount on Thinkpad Laptops and 5 percent off Idea pad Laptops. You also get free shipping.
- Michaels: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases every day.
- Microsoft Store: Get Office 365 free, and 10 percent off Windows devices.
- OneHanesPlace: Get 10 percent off purchases for current and retired U.S. educators.
- Overstock.com: Get free Club O Gold memberships.
- Oriental Trading: Get discounted teaching supplies.
- PBS: Get free access to digital curriculum-based resources.
- Pencils.com: Get 10 percent off all orders.
- Preferred Hotels & Resorts: Get 20 percent off plus complimentary amenities and discounts.
- Rio Las Vegas: Get 10 percent off room rates.
- Roxio: Get 20 percent off select Roxio products.
- Sea World Parks & Entertainment: Get one complimentary admission per year for certified K-12 teachers who work in the state of Florida.
- Sprint: Special offers for school employees, teachers, and administrators are available from Sprint.
- Stay Sky Suites: U.S. educators get exclusive discounts and complimentary services.
- Swan and Dolphin Resort (Walt Disney World): U.S. educators get special teacher room rates with valid teacher identification.
- Talbots: Get a 15 percent discount on regular-priced items.
- T-Mobile: T-Mobile offers education discounts on monthly phone service plans.
- TOMS: Get 10 percent off on purchases.
- Tradewinds Resort: Tradewinds Resort offers 10 percent off the room rate to U.S. teachers.
- Verizon Wireless: Get phone service discounts at Verizon.
- Westgate Resorts: Westgate Resorts offers 10 percent off rates for teachers and educators. Use the promo code EDUCATORS10.
- Wyndham Hotel Group: Wyndham Hotel Group offers special discounted rates to public school teachers and other government employees. See the “government discounts” section on the website.