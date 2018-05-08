National Teacher Appreciation Day Deals!
By Jim Hampton
May 8, 2018 @ 7:25 AM
Today is National Teacher Appreciation Day and if you are a teacher, you can get some great deals today. Here’s a list:

  • Alamo Car Rental: Get a $25 car rental discount if you are a member of the American Federation of Teachers.
  • Apple Store for Education: Get discounted rates on Mac, Ipad, and other Apple accessories.
  • AT&T: Get discounts on monthly phone service plans through AT&T’s Signature Discount Program.
  • Academic Superstore: Teachers get year-round discounts on school supplies.
  • Ann Taylor LOFT: Teachers get 15 percent off all full-priced items.
  • Bally’s Atlantic City and Las Vegas: U.S. educators get 10 percent off their stay, plus other promotions and deals.
  • Banana Republic: Get 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases.
  • Barnes & Noble: Get 20 percent off the publisher’s price for books purchased for classroom use, and 25 percent off the publisher’s price for certain “Educator Appreciation” days.
  • Budget Truck Rental: U.S. teachers get 20 percent off truck rental discount on local moves and 15 percent off on one-way moves, using the code “TEACH.”
  • Caesar’s Palace: Get 10 percent off their booking in addition to other special offers from Caesar’s Palace.
  • Champion: Current and retired educators get a 10 percent discount on purchases.
  • Chick-fil-A: Teachers, educators and administrators can get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants. Teacher ID required.
  • Chipotle: BOGO on burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on Teachers’ Day from 3 p.m. to close.
  • Container Store: Get discounts through the “Organized Teacher” discount program.
  • CoolFrames.com: Get an extra 5 percent off on all online orders. Get $20 off purchases over $200. Verification through ID.me. is required.
  • Costco Wholesale: U.S. teachers get more than $60 in savings if they sign up for a new membership.
  • Crayola Experience: U.S. educators get in free and their families get 25 percent off general admission rates until May 31.
  • Dell: Get various discounts on computers and software.
  • Enclave Hotel and Suites: Get the 25 percent educator discount.
  • Flamingo: Flamingo offers a 10 percent discount on room rates plus other special discounts to U.S. teachers.
  • Hanes: Get a 10 percent discount on purchases.
  • Harrah’s Resort: Harrah’s Resort offers a 10 percent discount to U.S. educators.
  • Hewlett Packard: HP Academy offers a 20 percent discount to U.S. teachers. You can also get free shipping.
  • Hobby Lobby: Get a 10 percent discount on in-store purchases. Must use a check or bank card provided by the school.
  • Home Depot: Home Depot offers a tax-free exemption on classroom purchases made at Home Depot. Public school teachers must apply for the exemption.
  • Intuit Quickbooks: Intuit offers free online materials through the Intuit “Education Program.”
  • JoAnn Fabric: Get a 15 percent discount both in-store and online.
  • J.Crew: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases.
  • JustMySize: Get a 10 percent discount on purchases.
  • K12 School Supplies: Get 30-80 percent discounts on closeout and clearance school supplies.
  • Karen Kane: U.S. teachers get a 20 percent discount on online purchases.
  • Kennedy Space Center: Full-time Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands teachers can get free access to Kennedy Space Center’s Educator Resource Center with an Educator Study Pass.
  • Lake Buena Vista Resort Village & Spa: Teachers can get exclusive vacation packages.
  • Lenovo: Get a 10 percent discount on Thinkpad Laptops and 5 percent off Idea pad Laptops. You also get free shipping.
  • Michaels: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases every day.
  • Microsoft Store: Get Office 365 free, and 10 percent off Windows devices.
  • OneHanesPlace: Get 10 percent off purchases for current and retired U.S. educators.
  • Overstock.com: Get free Club O Gold memberships.
  • Oriental Trading: Get discounted teaching supplies.
  • PBS: Get free access to digital curriculum-based resources.
  • Pencils.com: Get 10 percent off all orders.
  • Preferred Hotels & Resorts: Get 20 percent off plus complimentary amenities and discounts.
  • Rio Las Vegas: Get 10 percent off room rates.
  • Roxio: Get 20 percent off select Roxio products.
  • Sea World Parks & Entertainment: Get one complimentary admission per year for certified K-12 teachers who work in the state of Florida.
  • Sprint: Special offers for school employees, teachers, and administrators are available from Sprint.
  • Stay Sky Suites: U.S. educators get exclusive discounts and complimentary services.
  • Swan and Dolphin Resort (Walt Disney World): U.S. educators get special teacher room rates with valid teacher identification.
  • Talbots: Get a 15 percent discount on regular-priced items.
  • T-Mobile: T-Mobile offers education discounts on monthly phone service plans.
  • TOMS: Get 10 percent off on purchases.
  • Tradewinds Resort: Tradewinds Resort offers 10 percent off the room rate to U.S. teachers.
  • Verizon Wireless: Get phone service discounts at Verizon.
  • Westgate Resorts: Westgate Resorts offers 10 percent off rates for teachers and educators. Use the promo code EDUCATORS10.
  • Wyndham Hotel Group: Wyndham Hotel Group offers special discounted rates to public school teachers and other government employees. See the “government discounts” section on the website.
