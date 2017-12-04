Museum of the San Ramon Valley: Christmas Memories at The Historic Tassajara School

Behold the Museum’s depot waiting room as it is transformed into the Tassajara One Room School of the late 1940s. Dedicated as a National Historic Site in 2014, the school was an integral part of the community’s Christmas traditions. Students would participate in a program that included readings, music and plays.

Bring the whole family to this historic and festive exhibit to share your own memories of holidays past and capture new ones with the museum’s antique sleigh, model trains, toys, games and more. You’ll also find on display the original Father Christmas outfit worn by Carmine DeVivi to light the Old Danville Oak Tree.

Available for purchase from the museum store is an array of unique gifts, including books on local history.

November 21 – December 31, 2017

Museum of the San Ramon Valley, Danville

Museum Hours:

Tuesday-Friday: 1-4pm, Saturday: 10am-1pm, Sunday: 12-3pm

Tickets: $3-10

For more information call 925-837-3750 or visit MuseumSRV.org