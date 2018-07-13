Museum of the San Ramon Valley presents: Totally Trains

This always popular summer exhibit will open at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley on June 23.

The main layout of the exhibit has two elevations with 4 running trains, scenery, bridges, a trestle, tunnel and a village with a replica of the Museum, the former Southern Pacific Depot. A secondary layout features a number of working accessories. On display are items from three private collections of model trains dating from the early to mid-1900s. They include Lionel, American Flyer Standard gauge, and Marx O gauge. A very special Thomas The Train table will be set up for the youngest visitors to play and enjoy.

This year’s layout will showcase several new scale models of buildings in the Valley. These new additions to the layout join a number of “scratch built” structures built for the layout and donated to the Museum over the years. The total collection of these buildings represent structures, most of which were found along the tracks in Alamo, Danville, San Ramon, and all the way to Dublin.

Totally Trains is a fun way to spend a summer day for children, adults and the entire family. Be sure to purchase your Family Pass for $15.00 which gives your family unlimited visits to this exhibit!!

Totally Trains will be open on June 23 and run until August 26 with special train hours:

Tuesday through Saturday – 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Sunday – 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm

(Closed Mondays)

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is located in the restored train depot on the corner of Railroad and Prospect Avenues in downtown Danville. Free parking is available.