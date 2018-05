The Rincon Branch Library will screen an animated children’s film on Friday, May 18th, 2018, from 3:30 pm until 5:00 pm. This G rated, 2006 movie features a curious monkey whose adventures with The Man in the Yellow Hat are comical and endearing. Based on the books by H.A. and Margret Rey, this film will delight all ages.

Enjoy free popcorn at this program. The Rincon Branch Library is at 725 Rincon Ave.