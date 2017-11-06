Join the Tri-Valley community on Sunday, November 19, 2017, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at Bothwell Park, 2466 8th Street, Livermore, CA for the Second Annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop benefiting Tri-Valley Haven. Drop off a frozen turkey, gift card, or cash donation to help a local family in need. Two years ago, Tri-Valley Haven ran out of turkeys for local families in economic need. When Mony Nop, of Mony Nop Real Estate in Livermore, learned of the holiday food shortage he created the “Mony Nop Turkey Drop” to make sure that all families will have a turkey and food at Thanksgiving.

This year, Tri-Valley Haven expects to serve over 1500 local families-in-need with food for Thanksgiving and with gifts and food for the December Holidays. The Haven’s annual holiday programs foster independence and empowerment. For more information about the Mony Nop Turkey Drop and Tri-Valley Haven, please call Christine at 925-667-2707 or email at Christine@trivalleyhaven.org. To donate to Tri-Valley Haven’s Holiday Program on-line please go to www.trivalleyhaven.org.