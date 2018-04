Sierra High School’s community service club, the Community Leaders of America (CLA), will be hosting a

“Moms, Dads, and Grads” Craft Fair on

Saturday, April 28, 2018, at 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Sierra High School Café

1700 Thomas Street

Manteca, CA 95336

209.858.7410