Mel’s Menu – Thursday’s Grub

Welcome to another edition of my cooking blog, today is the first time, I’ve done a whole days meals. This is what I ate yesterday.

Breakfast: This is my go to breakfast, avocado, lime/lemon juice, sea salt, pepper, red onion, baby arugula & crispy prosciutto. Served with brown rice stalkers.

Lunch: Blood Orange, Avocado, Crispy Prosciutto, baby spinach & arugula salad with a Lemon Poppy Seed Vinaigrette. Here’s how to make the dressing. 2 tablespoons olive oil or oil of your choice, 1 tablespoon each of lemon juice & apple cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon dijon mustard, 2 teaspoons poppy seeds, 1/4 tsp each of salt & garlic powder, 1/8 tsp onion powder. Next time I will make a lot and keep it on hand.

Dinner: Rib-eye with baked potato wedges, avocado fries & a Dijon mustard avocado mayo dipping sauce.

We need to go back in time a bit to April 17th, the day I made avocado mayo for the first time. It was amazing!

1 avocado, juice from 1/2 lemon, salt to taste or approximately 1/4 teaspoon, pinch of cayenne pepper (optional) 1/4 cup avocado oil or olive oil.

Put everything in the blender and blend until smooth using a scrapper to clear the sides. With the blender running, slowly add in the oil. I had to stop the machine several times, to stir it and get it all to come together like this…

Makes about 3/4 cup

Here’s a couple of ways I used it…

I also added the rest to a honey dijon mustard dressing I had made earlier, the oil and citrus in the dressing kept the avocado mayo from getting brown. That’s what I used for last nights dipping sauce, I did add a touch of bacon grease to rich it up a little.

Okay back to last nights dinner. Baked potato wedges, easy, just halve or quarter fingerling potatoes, toss with olive oil salt, pepper & garlic powder. Bake in 425 degree oven for 20-25 minutes. This time I turned them every 5 minutes or so, so all sides got crispy.

Now for my avocado baked ‘fries’. I can’t do bread or eggs, so this is my version and it’s delicious. I keep thick rice cakes on hand for just this need. Pulse it into small chucks and powder. I love my new immersion blender set. But more on that later, since I will be using it for so many future meals, sides and condiments.

Slice the avocado into wedges, I used the other half from the salad I made for lunch.

Drizzle with lime or lemon juice, or both like I did! Then blast them with salt & pepper.

The dish you can barely see at the top is rice flour. Dredge them in the flour, dip in Avocado Oil (or an egg, if you can tolerate them)

Then coat them with the rice cake (or Panko Bread Crumbs if you prefer)

Place on an oiled baking sheet, plus spray or drizzle more oil on top to get more crunch.

Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes, I like to flip them half way through and spray more oil on top.

Now it got a little tricky to make both ‘fries’ come out together at two separate oven temps.

I started the potatoes first at 425, after 15 minutes I reduced to 400 and added the avocados for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile in my copper skillet, I seared my bone in rib-eye with salt & pepper, flipped it a couple times then killed the heat. I like my steak Medium Rare. I put it over a bed of baby spinach to rest. Then I pulled out the potatoes and popped the avocado back in for another 5 minutes. Then I made the small tweaks to the dressing to make it a dip. Ta-da, the timing worked out perfectly. Granted I dug into the potatoes first, to let the avocado cool a bit. It was amazing, especially with the glass of chill-able red wine I enjoyed.

Thanks for reading. If you try one of my recipes, I’d love to know your thoughts. Feel free to leave a comment.

