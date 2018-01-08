Mel’s Menu – Stocks and Gravy

It’s soup & stew season in my kitchen! The best thing I’ve done recently is making my own stock or bone broth. Plus it makes the house smell wonderful, a weekend of back to back bone broth.

Veggie

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion

2 carrots

1 bunch green onion

Fennel tops and a couple of the outer layers

8 garlic cloves smashed and coarsely chopped

8 sprigs fresh parsley

6 sprigs fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon salt

2 quarts water

Chop scrubbed vegetables into 1-inch chunks. Heat oil in a soup pot. Add onion, celery, carrots, scallions, garlic, parsley, thyme, and bay leaves. Cook over high heat for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Add salt and water and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Strain. Discard vegetables.

Meat

3 1/2 to 4 lbs turkey back bones, beef neck bones or marrow bones, pork neck bones or 1 ham bone

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion

2 carrots

1 bunch green onion

Fennel tops and a couple of the outer layers

8 garlic cloves smashed and coarsely chopped

8 sprigs fresh parsley

6 sprigs fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

2 teaspoon salt

4 quarts water

Chop scrubbed vegetables into 1-inch chunks. Heat oil in a soup pot. Add onion, celery, carrots, scallions, garlic, parsley, thyme, and bay leaves. Cook over high heat for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the bones, salt and water and bring to a boil. Transfer to slow cooker, set to low and let the magic happen. I like to let my bone broths simmer for as long as possible to get all the favor I can get. I usually do at least 8 hours, but I prefer 10. Image below, I used turkey for the meat, this is right after I put it in the slow cooker.

I try to always make big batches and freeze it for future creations. I use quart size freezer bags and mark them with which broth it is and the date. I then lay them flat in the freezer and keep stacking them on top of each other as I make more. This takes up the least amount of room. Right now I have ham, turkey, veggie and beef stocks on hand. The start to so many amazing meals.

Now, let’s talk gravy. Most would agree that gravy is a challenge. At our family’s Thanksgiving we finally banned my mom from making it and had my sister-in-law Naomi take over, she had the best gravy skills in our very large family. She used to mix corn starch with a little water and add to the pan drippings then stir, stir, stir then season with salt and pepper. Not once did we have lumpy gravy when Noni made it. Miss you!

As I’ve tried to cultivate my own culinary skills, I had experimented a lot with gravy. I finally found the key to perfect gravy (in my opinion). I can’t use corn anything, so I got some potato starch. I didn’t want to dilute the flavor by adding any water to mix the starch with. First, I tried adding the starch to stock right after I made it, still piping hot. That was a mistake, no matter how much I stirred it clumped. Then I tried is at room temperature, much better. This batch I have pictured below is now my preferred method. The secret is cold stock and constant stirring. The potato starch doesn’t clump at all. I poured some into the pan, right from the bag, a little at a time until I thought the consistency would be perfect once it hit the right temperature. I use fresh ground pink salt and black pepper, a little garlic powder (cause I am obsessed with garlic). I had some fresh thyme on hand from the stocks so I decided to throw some in, it added a nice tone.

I had made some dairy free smashed red potatoes (but failed to take any pictures) I topped those with this gravy and it was heavenly!

Smashed Red Potatoes

1 lb Baby red potatoes

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

A few fresh parsley leaves, no stems.

Salt & Pepper

3 garlic cloves

Avocado Oil

Olive Oil

Salt & Pepper to taste

Instructions: Cut potatoes in half, add to a pot, cover with water, add herbs, then salt & pepper. Bring to a boil, cover and simmer until a fork breaks apart the potato. Drain the water off, reserve some of the liquid if you like smoother, blended potatoes.

Return the drained potatoes to the pot, use a garlic press and add the cloves, gradually add oil and start smashing, until you get the consistency you want. Then Salt & Pepper to taste.

