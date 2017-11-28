Mel’s Menu – Rouge Turkey Day Dinner

This year I am celebrating Friendsgiving! With a specialized menu I created, that’s as traditional as I could get it with my Food Sensitivity issues. So on Thanksgiving Day I went rouge and completely non traditional.

Rib Eye Roast

Candied Yams with Bacon and Garlic

Roasted baby carrots

Baby Arugula salad with beets, red onion, alfalfa sprouts and roasted chickpeas with a Meyer lemon vinaigrette

Here’s how I did it.

Rib Eye Roast

Preheated the oven to 450.

Seasoned the 2 pound roast with fresh ground Himalayan salt and black pepper.

After 20 minutes reduce the temperature to 325, and roast until it reaches the desired internal temperature. This year, I was gifted the best thermometer ever! It has a probe you leave in the meat and set the temp you want, then it beeps when it’s there. No opening the oven and losing the heat to see where you are. Plus only poking the meat once makes it juicer. I like mine medium rare, knowing I would be having it all weekend long, I kept the internal temp lower so I could just slice off a piece and not overcook it when I reheated it for the next serving.

Remove the roast and tent loosely with foil and rest it for at least 10 minutes.

Candied Yams with Bacon and Garlic

3 1/2 to 4 lbs yams

1 head garlic

*2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp maple syrup**

*1 tsp sea salt

*1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Ground Cayenne to taste (optional)

4 to 5 oz (6 slices) regular/thin sliced bacon, chopped

Peel and cube Yams. Cut a whole bulb of garlic in half

Place everything but the bacon in a bowl and toss to coat

Transfer to your parchment paper lined cookie sheet, exposed garlic cloves facing up.

Cook in a Preheated 400 degree oven for 20 minutes. Take out stir and sprinkle with the bacon.

Continue cooking for 25 – 30 minutes until the yams are soft, but watch the bacon, if you use thin sliced you’ll want to add it a little later so it doesn’t burn. I used thick and it was perfect.

*I free hand all of my seasonings and dressings, so I am sorry I can’t give you exact measurements.

**I have to use Coconut Sugar or Coconut Nectar and it was wonderful.

Roasted baby carrots

Just seasoned and roasted them in a separate pan while the yams cooked.

Please note I made the yams and carrots the night before and just warmed them. I wanted total focus to be on a perfect roast.

Baby Arugula salad with beets, red onion, alfalfa sprouts with….

Roasted chickpeas

I roast chickpeas a lot, I love them as a snack. It’s super simple just drain, rinse let dry, toss with some Olive or Avocado Oil, season as desired (at least salt)

Roast at 300 degrees until you reach the desired crunch. Shaking the pan is a good idea as you monitor their progress. Make sure you store them in a paper shopping bag to cool, this keeps them crisp. The next day you can put them in a plastic bag and they will stay nice and crispy.

Meyer lemon vinaigrette

Meyer lemons were new to me. It’s a cross between Lemon and Mandarin orange, it was a wonderful twist.

1 lemon juiced

Olive oil

Dijon mustard (just a touch)

Salt & Pepper to taste

Whisk and TADA, drizzle over your salad.

Thanks for reading!