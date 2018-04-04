Mel’s Menu – Inspired by Wayne

A about a week ago, Wayne Coy came in with some Lumpia. I hadn’t heard of it before, but it smelled delicious! So I went down the rabbit hole of how to make it with my many dietary restrictions.

I doubled the recipe I found and added my own twist. As you may know about me, I don’t use measuring cups or spoons, (unless I’m cooking rice) so this is my best guess on the measurements so you can recreate it should you choose to.

Deconstructed Filipino Lumpia’s with Sweet Chili Sauce

Filling

2 lbs ground pork

2 tbl avocado oil

1 yellow onion diced

4 garlic cloves crushed and finely chopped

1 cup chopped green onion

1 cup green cabbage thinly sliced

1 cup carrots diced

2 teaspoons sea salt

1 teaspoon black pepper (use 2 tsp if not adding white pepper)

1 teaspoon white pepper (optional)

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp coconut amino’s (soy sauce if you can handle soy)

Directions: Add avocado oil to a pan on medium heat. Add ground pork and cook until no

longer pink. Remove pork and drain most of the oil off, leaving a small about in the pan.

Add onion and garlic and saute for about 2 minutes. Add the pork back into the pan and

add the cabbage, green onion, carrot, salt, pepper, garlic powder and soy sauce. Stir

together, cook for a couple more minutes until the the veggies soften up a little. Remove

from heat and let rest.

Sweet Chili Sauce

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1/2 cup plus a little more, about 2 tbl coconut sugar (I’ll explain why in the directions)

1/4 water

3 tbl fish sauce

2 tbl sherry or cooking sherry

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 to 1 tbl dried crushed chili

1/2 tbl potato starch (cornstarch or arrowroot will work too)

3 to 4 tbl dissolved in 3 ro 4 tablespoons cool water

Directions

Place everything except the potato starch mixture in the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce to

medium heat and let boil for 10 minutes or until it reduces in half. Reduce heat to low and

add the starch mixture. Stir to mix, then stir until it thickens this should take 1 – 2 minutes.

Remove from heat and taste, first you’ll taste the sweet, then the sour then the spice. If you

want more heat, add more dried chili. I used 1 tbl and it was just right more my spicy, heat

loving palate. Put into a glass jar or other container.

Now for my biggest twist to this dish. I have to use rice wrappers, traditional lumpia wrappers

are made with flour and egg.

Fried Rice Wrappers

2 cups of oil

Pan for frying

Tongs

Directions

I used a combo of Avocado and Olive oils and put on medium high heat. In hind sight,

Coconut oil would’ve added a little extra flavor, I’ll try some next time. I will still use a

mixture or it will be too sweet. Oh sweet inspiration, stay tuned for a dessert version.

Take your wrappers and place in the hot oil, holding the middle down with your tongs.

In seconds it will crisp up to a beautiful bowl. Remove immediately and place upside

down on paper towels to drain. Repeat until you get the desired amount. I don’t make a

lot a head of time, cause they lose some crisp after a couple days. This picture is a single

wrapper. I also accidentally fried two together and it held up better than just a single

wrapper. I will do two from now on when I am using them with a filling.

Ta-da!

Super delicious, but you need to eat it quickly or the wrapper will get soggy.

After a couple bites I fold it up and eat it like a lettuce wrap, which is another great way to

use the filling.

Lumpia & Pasta

This morning I actually got up when my first alarm went off and made this for today’s lunch.

Cooked some rice noodles I had in the pantry and added it to the Lumpia filling. I also cut up

some cabbage, carrots and green onion to top it off and give it more texture. I stirred in some

of the sweet chili sauce, heated it up and topped with the fresh veggies and a few drops of the

sauce on top.

Thanks for reading. If you try one of my recipes, I’d love to know your thoughts. Feel free to leave

a comment.

