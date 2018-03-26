Welcome to the first Mel’s Menu Podcast:

I’m excited to get started on this creation…

Carrot greens drip drying over the sink…

My broth bag is ready to go…

Ready to pop into my preheated 400 degree oven…

This fennel will get tossed with the carrots and fennel.

Lots of possibilities with this many fennel frons.

My Nigel Bear is just chillin’ he loves the pillows Uncle Wayne & Aunt Nancy gave us…

Time to strain the broth and get it into jars.

3 quart jars filled with a little room, are in the freezer and I have 2 cups left to use on my next meal.

Back to the chimichurri

TaDa…

Rib Eye time…

Letting our carrots and fennel soak up all that yummy-ness while the steak rests.

Wait it’s missing something…”Red, red, wine”

Now it’s perfect! Cheers…