Mel’s Menu

I had to really dive in and started making everything I eat. Even broths, this way I make sure I’m eating only foods that work for me. As I’ve mentioned I am sensitive to a lot of foods. It’s been crazy to read all the labels and realize all the unnecessary junk that gets added to food. It’s amazing how much better I feel since I started this a few weeks ago.

Slow Cooker Pork Broth:

Pork neck bones, onions, carrot, garlic, parsley & water.

Put the neck bones in the oven for about 45 minutes to an hour at 350. This brings a deeper flavor out. Then add to the crock pot and let it go, I left mine on for 24 hours and it turned out amazing. I scooped out the goodies and froze most of the broth.

Slow Cooker Pork Chili:

Pork broth

white wine

Roasted Serrano peppers, peeled off the skins and in they went (I removed the seeds and roasted the peppers with olive oil until nice and soft)

Raw Serranos thinly sliced with the seeds for two different levels of heat.

White Beans (if you don’t want to actually take the time to make the beans like I do. Use 3 cans, drained and rinsed)

6 pork shoulder steaks with bone (another chance for the marrow to add to the finished chili)

Salt, Pepper & Garlic Salt to taste.

Set on low and let the magic happen. I cooked mine for 8 hours, then enjoyed a bowl. Once it cooled I shredded the pork and removed all the bones. It froze, defrosted and reheating like a dream!

Top with Green onion and lime juice before serving.

Snack Time:

I miss popcorn but it’s a no no for me. So I tried popping Sorghum, my body didn’t like that either. I’ve always been good with Rice so I went for it. I found recipes that didn’t involve oil, but I thought if I’m gonna have a tasty snack, I will. Then I can experiment on how to make it healthier and still delicious. I put about a 1/3 inch of olive oil and avocado oil into a sauce pan and heated to at least 400 degrees. Pour in the rice, not to much but enough to cover the bottom of the pan. I removed it from the heat and shook the pot for 10 to 15 seconds, until I started to see the rice brown a little. Use a wire strainer to drain the rice from the oil (save to use again) Then, tap and shake until the oil drains, pour onto a paper towel, season and enjoy! The crunch is awesome. I can’t wait to see if it holds up as a crouton replacement in salads and as bread crumb substitute once crushed. I think I’ll make Bang Bang Shrimp to test it. Stay tuned.

Popped Rice:

High Heat Oil (I used olive and avocado)

Instant White Rice

Season as desired (I used my sweet and savory seasoning blend which includes raw brown sugar, garlic powder, ground cayenne pepper, pepper and salt)