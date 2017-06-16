Mel’s Menu – 3 new recipes

Recently I got into a rut with my cooking. Always making the same stuff, like we all do. I got lazy, partly because of the limitations of what I can eat thanks to a lot of food sensitivities. No Wheat, Corn, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Soy, Sesame Seeds, Almonds, Walnuts, Dairy, Eggs and the list goes on and on. It can be a challenge to find recipes that I can actually eat. I have found some substitutions that work very well. Instead of Soy Sauce I use Coconut Aminos, which tastes the same. I decided to find 3 meals I can make every weekend. With that in mind, here’s what I made last weekend and enjoyed all week long.

This Lemon Shrimp Risotto from the amazing Gilda De Laurentiis only lasted 2 days. It will become one of my regular dishes. As a matter of fact, I had to talk myself out of making it again this weekend! So delish. Gilda does a nice video on the link above, if you’re not too comfortable with just a recipe. I switched to a pot cause I was concerned it wouldn’t all fit in the copper skillet. Here’s a little collage of it in the works, finished product on the left.

Next up Authentic Pho. First time making it and it’s all about the broth! I followed this recipe. I did move the broth to my crock pot on low after I brought it to a boil as instructed. Went to my appearance in Patterson, when I got home it was at a gentle bowl and smelled wonderful! I agree that you need to let the broth go for at least 8 hours. I used Chili Garlic Sauce, the chunkier style instead of Sriracha, partly because of my personal preference and I don’t need the added Sugar that’s in Sriracha. I also added Bean Sprouts and thinly sliced Serrano peppers with the other herbs and it Rocked. The picture below is the first bowl, and it is a fatty broth. I recommend popping it into the fridge so the fat rises, skim that off then rewarm and put in freezer bags for later.

Next was Spring Rolls. I’ve never worked with Rice Wrappers before, it turned out to be too challenging for how hungry I was. I failed with one and decided to make it “deconstructed” spring rolls, I just added some more of the noodles. It was delicious. I will practice with the wrappers next time I make this. Also, I used Butter Lettuce, cause I had it on hand and added bean sprouts for more crunch. Plus less waste since I had them for the Pho.

I hope you like these, feel free to comment if you give any of them a try. I will share this weekends meals by next Friday, at the latest. Have an awesome weekend!