Mel’s Menu

Welcome back! I so appreciate you reading my blog. I love cooking and enjoy sharing it with you. I have a lot of food limitations, so that’s why you never see things like butter and cheese in my recipes. Oh Lord, how I miss cheese! So feel free to tweak these to your liking.

1- Linguine with Clams

My bestie John was in town last weekend and it was so fun to have someone to cook for and get live reviews. First I made Linguine with Clams using this recipe, using brown rice spaghetti pasta. But I didn’t take any pictures Blogger fail. It was delicious but needed more Clams, so for the left overs, I bought a 10 oz can of baby clams, drained them and added them in with some more lemon juice. Then warmed it up in the oven while the steak cooked. The rest is pretty easy. I used kosher salt, black pepper and garlic powder to season the steak, pan seared both sides and put it in the oven to finish off, set the thermometer to 135 so I could let is rest to medium rare, in hind sight I should’ve pulled it at 130. It was a little over done but not yet to medium. I have the best thermometer ever, it stays in the meat and alerts you when it reaches the desired temp.

2- Bone in Ribeye, grilled asparagus with olive oil and garlic & left over Linguine with Clams.

3- Slow Cooker Classic Pot Roast

Simple, season with kosher salt, black pepper and garlic salt, throw in whatever you want add a whole container on broth.