Doing Helping Your Hometown segments has introduced me to some amazing people and organizations. This is a glimpse behind the mic, and all that was said, as I spent some time in the studio with Barb from Tri Valley SOCKS chatting about Bras for the Cause taking place on April 28th, and their organization. Check it out…

Click here to visit Tri Valley SOCKS website. I am happy to be a Braunteer this year with my friend Brent. I hope to see you there! Thanks for listening…